Decoding Ravindra Jadeja's recent batting struggles in ODIs

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 16, 2023 | 10:18 am 3 min read

Jadeja has just one 30-plus score in ODIs since 2022 (Source: X/@ICC)

Team India suffered a narrow six-run defeat against Bangladesh in the last Super Fours game of the 2023 Asia Cup. With the duel being a dead rubber as India had already qualified for the final, they rested several frontline players. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja could only manage a 12-ball 7 in the game. Here we decode his recent batting struggles in ODI cricket.

Why does this story matter?

Hailed as one of the finest all-rounders going around, Jadeja has been a vital part of the Indian team for over a decade. He would be the team's designated number-seven batter at the 2023 World Cup, starting on October 6. While Jadeja will have the onus to play fiery knocks in the end overs, his recent ODI batting form has not been great.

Another batting failure for Jadeja

Against Bangladesh, Jadeja arrived at number seven with India being 139 in the chase of 266. Jadeja never got going as he eventually fell to Mustafizur Rahman while attempting a big shot. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has compiled just 174 across 11 ODI innings since the start of last year at 24.85. Moreover, his strike rate reads a paltry 57.61.

Just one 30-plus score since 2022

Jadeja has crossed the 30-run mark in ODIs only once since January 2022, having scored a 69-ball 45* against Australia earlier this year. 29 (44), 7* (15), 45* (69), 16 (39), 18 (33), 16* (21), 10 (21), 8* (7), 14 (22), 4 (19), 7 (12) read his ODI scores since last year. The southpaw needs to regain his batting form ahead of the WC.

Decent batting returns in T20s, Tests

Interestingly, Jadeja has done well in T20s and Tests lately. Since 2022, he has smoked 507 T20 runs at an average of 28.16 and 135.92, respectively. In this period, he has scored 609 Test runs at 50.75. In this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) final, Jadeja smashed 10 runs off the final two balls to win the title for Chennai Super Kings.

Here are Jadeja's overall batting numbers (ODIs)

Coming to his overall ODI record, Jadeja owns pretty decent batting numbers. He has complied 2,585 runs across 182 ODIs at 31.91 (50s: 13). His strike rate of 84.17 is on the lower side. Meanwhile, the left-arm spinner completed 200 ODI wickets during the Bangladesh game. He has raced to 200 wickets at an economy rate of 4.9 (5W: 1).

Jadeja joins Kapil on this list

Notably, Jadeja became the second Indian to record a double of 2,500 runs and 200 wickets in ODI cricket. Only 11 players have accomplished the milestone so far. Among Indians, Kapil Dev is the only other player with this milestone. The former Indian skipper finished his ODI career with 3,783 runs and 253 wickets in 225 ODIs.

