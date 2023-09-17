Asian Games 2023: Who is Indian cricketer Akash Deep?

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 17, 2023 | 09:52 am 2 min read

Akash has been a regular for Bengal in domestic cricket

Uncapped pacer Akash Deep has replaced Shivam Mavi in the Indian Men's squad for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. The latter got ruled out due to a back injury. Meanwhile, BCCI confirmed Akash Deep's selection on Saturday (September 16). He has been picked ahead of the likes of Umran Malik, Mohsin Khan, and Kartik Tyagi. Here we decode his profile.

Who is Akash Deep?

Akash, a right-arm pacer, has been a regular for Bengal in domestic cricket. He was the second-highest wicket-taker for Bengal in the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He picked up seven wickets from five matches at an average of 19.28 in the tournament. Overall, the 26-year-old has accounted for 39 wickets at an average of 22.46 in 34 T20s.

His First-Class and List A stats

The year 2019 marked Akash's debut in First-Class, List A, and T20 cricket. In red-ball cricket, he has raced to 90 wickets in 25 games at 22.54. The tally includes four five-wicket hauls with 6/60 being his best figures. He has also returned with 32 scalps in 22 List A matches (ER: 5.20). Akash also owns a fifty in FC cricket.

Stint with RCB

Akash earned his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) call-up in 2021 as he replaced the injured Washington Sundar in the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) camp. Though he did not get any game that season, RCB picked him at his base price of Rs. 20 lakh in the 2022 mega auction. Having played seven IPL games so far, Akash owns six wickets (ER: 11.08).

Will Akash Deep get a game?

Meanwhile, the matches at the men's cricket event will be played in the 20-over format, running from September 28 to October 7. With the likes of Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, and Mukesh Kumar being in the squad, Akash might not feature in the first-choice XI. However, he might get a chance at some point in the competition.

India Men's squad for 19th Asian Games

Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Akash Deep.

