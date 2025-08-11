'Mass Jathara' teaser out: Ravi Teja fights goons, charms Sreeleela

Plot tease

A 57-year-old man is shown romancing a 24-year-old

The teaser also gives a glimpse of a softer track as Teja's character crosses paths with Sreeleela's innocent and endearing heroine. While the teaser keeps the storyline under wraps, it successfully teases just enough to build anticipation for the upcoming trailer. Of course, problematically, a 57-year-old man is shown romancing a 24-year-old. Rajendra Prasad plays a key supporting role. Bheems Ceciroleo's energetic background score sets the perfect mood for the teaser.