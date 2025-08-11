'Mass Jathara' teaser out: Ravi Teja fights goons, charms Sreeleela
What's the story
The much-awaited teaser of Mass Jathara, starring Ravi Teja and Sreeleela, has finally been unveiled. The film is set for a grand release on August 27, 2025. Directed by Bhanu Bogavarapu, the movie features Teja as a sincere yet stylish Railway Police officer who isn't afraid to take down bad guys in his trademark mass style.
Plot tease
A 57-year-old man is shown romancing a 24-year-old
The teaser also gives a glimpse of a softer track as Teja's character crosses paths with Sreeleela's innocent and endearing heroine. While the teaser keeps the storyline under wraps, it successfully teases just enough to build anticipation for the upcoming trailer. Of course, problematically, a 57-year-old man is shown romancing a 24-year-old. Rajendra Prasad plays a key supporting role. Bheems Ceciroleo's energetic background score sets the perfect mood for the teaser.
Fan reactions
'Mass Jathara' could become one of big hits of season
The teaser has generated a lot of excitement among fans. One comment read, "Vintage Ravi Teja no doubt bomma block buster...." Another one wrote, "Actor + Dancer +Singer + Global Star + Craze Kaa Baap + Motivater + Handsome + A man with Diamond heart = RT Sir." If the full film delivers on the promise of this glimpse, Mass Jathara could easily become one of the big box-office draws of the season.