Vedan rape case: Kerala police issue lookout notice for rapper
Kerala police have put out a lookout notice for Malayalam rapper Vedan (real name Hirandas Murali), aiming to keep him from leaving the country while he faces a rape investigation.
The case was filed on July 30 by a doctor, who says Vedan abused her under the promise of marriage.
Police are now digging into Vedan's financial dealings and speaking with people connected to the case.
The complaint reportedly came after another woman shared a similar story, echoing #MeToo allegations from before.
Vedan has also faced legal trouble for drug possession and wearing a leopard-tooth pendant—both times getting bail—and his music has even drawn criticism from political circles for its lyrics.