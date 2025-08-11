Next Article
'War 2' pre-release event: Hrithik-Jr NTR's massive Hyderabad gathering
The pre-release event for "War 2" was a massive affair at Yusufguda Grounds, Hyderabad, with stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR showing up together for the first time.
To keep the crowd in check, over 1,200 police officers were on duty—a pretty serious security setup for a movie event.
Roshan calls Jr NTR a '1-take artist'
Fans from across India flocked to see both leads share a stage, so police used drones and controlled entry to manage things smoothly.
War 2—directed by Ayan Mukerji—hits theaters August 14 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
At the event, Roshan called Jr NTR a "one-take artist," showing real respect between the two stars.