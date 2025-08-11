'War 2' pre-release event: Hrithik-Jr NTR's massive Hyderabad gathering Entertainment Aug 11, 2025

The pre-release event for "War 2" was a massive affair at Yusufguda Grounds, Hyderabad, with stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR showing up together for the first time.

To keep the crowd in check, over 1,200 police officers were on duty—a pretty serious security setup for a movie event.