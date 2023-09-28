Shubman Gill averages 72.35 in ODIs in 2023: Decoding stats

Shubman Gill averages 72.35 in ODIs in 2023: Decoding stats

By Gaurav Tripathi

Gill is the second-ranked batter in ODIs (Source: X/@ICC)

India defeated Australia 2-1 at home to sign off their preparations for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, starting on October 5. Shubman Gill, who was rested for the final game, was instrumental to India's series win as he scored 74 and 104, respectively, in the first two games. He also received the Player-of-the-Series award. Here we decode his stats in 2023.

1,000 runs in 2023

Notably, Gill is the only batter with 1,000-plus ODI runs in 2023. The youngster has now raced to 1,230 runs in 20 ODIs this year at 72.35 (SR: 105.03). Five of his six ODI tons have come this year. The tally includes a historic double-hundred (208) against New Zealand. Gill has also smoked five ODI half-centuries in 2023.

13th Indian batter to surpass 1,000 runs in a year

The 24-year-old dasher became just the 13th Indian batter to score 1,000 or more ODI runs in a calendar year. Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar sits at the peak of the list, having slammed 1,894 ODI runs in 1998.

Gill gets past 1,900 ODI runs

Gill, who made his ODI debut in 2019, has been on song in the format of late. The right-handed batter now has 1,917 runs from 35 ODIs at an incredible average of 66.10. His strike rate in the format reads 102.84. The second-ranked batter in ODIs, Gill is only 10 rating points behind the top-ranked Babar Azam, who owns 857 points.

Gill has the second-best batting average in ODIs

Gill's current ODI average of 66.10 is the second-highest among batters with at least 1,000 runs. He is only behind the former Netherlands all-rounder Ryan ten Doeschate (67). England's Dawid Malan (61.52) is the only other batter with a 60-plus average in this regard. Among Indians, Virat Kohli follows Gill on the list with an average of 57.38.

Gill can accomplish this feat

Gill needs just 83 runs in his next four innings to become the fastest batter to accomplish 2,000 ODI runs. He would displace South African batting legend Hashim Amla, who took 40 innings to get the mark. Notably, Gill is also the joint-second-fastest to 1,000 ODI runs and the fastest to 1,500 runs in terms of innings.

Can Gill displace Sachin?

As mentioned, the legendary Tendulkar owns the current record of scoring the most ODI runs in a calendar year, 1,894 runs in 1998. Gill needs 665 more runs this year to displace him. Notably, India have nine league games in 2023 and three more ODIs against South Africa in December. Hence, Gill has a realistic chance to displace the Master Blaster at the top.