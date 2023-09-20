India vs Australia, 1st ODI: The pre-World Cup battle begins

Written by Parth Dhall September 20, 2023

Mohali will host the 1st ODI

Days after winning the 2023 Asia Cup, India will lock horns with Australia in a three-match ODI series at home. It will be a pre-World Cup battle for the two sides ahead of the all-important tournament, starting October 5. Mohali, Indore, and Saurashtra will host the three ODIs on September 22, 24, and 27, respectively. Here is a preview of the 1st ODI.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, will host the 1st ODI. The track here is usually favorable for both batting and bowling. Notably, the stadium last hosted an ODI in 2019. Australia chased down a mammoth 359 against India in that match. The upcoming match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (1:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

A look at the head-to-head record

The two sides have met in 146 ODIs as of now, with India winning 54 of them. While Australia have won 82 ODIs, as many as 10 matches were abandoned. In India as well, Australia have a 32-30 lead over the Men in Blue in ODI cricket (5 NR). Notably, India have lost three of their last four ODI series against Australia.

Australia have fared well in India

Both sides have been neck to neck in the ODI series in India of late. India won two successive series in 2013 and 2017 before Australia won 3-2 in 2019. India bounced back in 2020 and won 2-1. Earlier this year, Australia won 2-1.

Senior Indian players to miss first two matches

Senior players Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and Kuldeep Yadav have been rested for the first two matches. These players will return for the final fixture of the series. KL Rahul will lead India in the first two matches. On the other hand, Australia, led by Pat Cummins, have a full-strength side, including David Warner and Steven Smith.

Probable XIs for the 1st ODI

India (Probable XI): Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (captain and wicket-keeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj. Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, and Adam Zampa.

A look at the key stats

Indian opener Gill has an opportunity to complete 2,000 ODI runs. Gill, who owns 1,739 runs from 33 innings, could be the fastest ever to this milestone. Jadeja requires nine more to become the first left-arm Indian spinner with 100 ODI wickets at home. Smith (1,145) can surpass David Boon (1,212) to become Australia's fifth-highest run-scorer against India in ODI cricket.

