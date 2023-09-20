UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Five players to watch out for

UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Five players to watch out for

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 20, 2023

Kylian Mbappe started the season brightly (Photo credit: X/@ChampionsLeague)

The 2023-24 UEFA Champions League started with matchday one as Groups E-H were in action. Robert Lewandowski and Kylian Mbappe started the season brightly, scoring for Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain respectively. Julian Alvarez was sensational for champions Manchester City in their comeback win. Ahead of the Group A-D matches tonight, several other top names will want to start strongly. Here are the details.

Real Madrid's midfield maestro Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham has been terrific for Real Madrid ever since he joined from Dortmund. The Englishman brings dynamism to Carlo Ancelotti's system and has chipped in with some crucial goals. He is a complete midfielder who is equally adept in scoring goals and recycling possession. He has already netted five goals this season. Real start their campaign Union Berlin and Bellingham could mean business.

Erling Haaland expected to go bonkers once again

Manchester City's talisman Erling Haaland is a goalscoring machine. Haaland will be looking to add more goals to his tally and also help Pep Guardiola's men in defending their crown. Haaland has managed 35 goals in 30 UCL matches. He fired blanks in City's opener but expect last season's top scorer to hit the ground running. He has seven Premier League goals already.

Kylian Mbappe starts on a positive note for PSG

After a lot of debacles, Mbappe stayed at Paris Saint-Germain and will be looking to play a major role under their new coach Luis Enrique. Mbappe, who has unfinished business at PSG, wants to guide them to a maiden Champions League honor. He scored a penalty against Borussia Dortmund last night as PSG won 2-0. Mbappe has raced to 41 UCL goals.

Bayern Munich's South Korean rock in defence

Bayern Munich signed Kim Min-jae from Napoli to solidify their backline. The South Korean has all the attributes needed to succeed in Thomas Tuchel's system. Min-jae was the best defender in Serie A last season as he played a big role in Napoli's league triumph. He has the pace and awareness to lead Bayern's backline. Bayern start their campaign against Manchester United.

Barcelona's talisman Robert Lewandowski scores his 92nd UCL goal

When Lewandowski is in rhythm, Barcelona plays free-flowing football. The Polish talisman scored his 92nd UCL goal, helping Barcelona thump Royal Antwerp 5-0. Lewandowski has been more involved in buildups and has adapted himself well to different formations used by Xavi Hernandez. He also got to 100 goals in European football, becoming the third to do so after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

