Katy finds new fanboy in Justin Trudeau at Montreal concert

Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was spotted at Katy Perry 's Lifetimes Tour concert in Montreal, Canada, on Wednesday. The 53-year-old politician was seen enjoying the performance from near the front row, nodding his head to the music and smiling as Perry performed one of her hits on stage. He opted for a casual look, wearing a black T-shirt and pants.

Speculation Trudeau and Perry were seen together earlier this week Trudeau's presence at the concert comes just two days after he and Perry were seen together several times in one day. The pair was first spotted walking in Montreal's Mount Royal Park with Perry's dog on Monday, followed by a dinner at restaurant Le Violon. Their interactions have since sparked speculation about a possible friendship between the two.

Tour success Perry's concert tour has been a major success Perry's concert tour has been a major success, with her daily album streams on Spotify skyrocketing to 45.3 million in just 24 hours. The singer will conclude her Canadian shows on Friday with a performance in Quebec City before returning to the US for the next leg of her tour. Due to high demand, she also announced new dates in Asia later this year, adding to earlier sold-out shows.