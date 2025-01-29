What's the story

A 24-year-old man, Tanner Fox, has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the British Columbia Supreme Court in New Westminster for the 2022 murder of Ripudaman Singh Malik.

Fox is accused of murdering Malik along with co-accused Jose Lopez, who is yet to be sentenced.

The ruling was made by Justice Terence Schultes who declared that Fox will not be eligible for parole for 20 years.