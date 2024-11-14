Summarize Simplifying... In short After a year-long investigation, including polygraph tests and personal record scrutiny, the Trudeau government has cleared Officer Sidhu, who was accused of terrorism in India.

This decision comes amidst rising tensions between Canada and India, further fueled by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's unsupported allegations of Indian government agents' involvement in a separatist's killing.

Sidhu's lawyers believe Canada should have defended him more robustly against what they call a foreign government's hostile disinformation campaign.

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:18 pm Nov 14, 202401:18 pm

What's the story Sandeep Singh Sidhu, aka Sunny Toronto, has been exonerated of charges by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA). The CBSA officer was wanted in India for furthering terrorism and the murder of Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh Sandhu. After an investigation by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), Sidhu has been reinstated as a superintendent at CBSA.

Terrorism links

Sidhu's alleged connections and accusations

Sidhu, who is linked to the banned International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF), has been accused of having links with Khalistani terror networks and Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) accused him of orchestrating Sandhu's assassination in Punjab in 2020. The case against Sidhu was handed over to the NIA in 2021, which alleged that operatives of the banned Khalistan Liberation Force masterminded Sandhu's murder.

Probe details

CSIS investigation and Sidhu's reinstatement

Despite these allegations, Sidhu was subjected to a year-long investigation by CSIS, including polygraph tests and scrutiny of his personal records. "I have been through a year-long investigation where they've talked to my family, they've talked to my coworkers," Sidhu told CBC. The decision to clear Sidhu comes amid strained diplomatic relations between Canada and India.

Diplomatic strain

Tensions between Canada and India

Tensions flared after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused Indian government agents of involvement in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar without any evidence. New Delhi dismissed these allegations as "absurd." Sidhu's lawyers argued that the Canadian government should have defended him more vigorously against what they described as a hostile disinformation campaign by a foreign government.