Bangladesh's 90% population Muslim, drop 'secular' from constitution: Attorney General

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:43 pm Nov 14, 2024

What's the story Bangladesh's Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman has suggested radical changes to the country's Constitution, including scrapping the word "secular." He defended the suggestion by saying that 90% of Bangladesh's population is Muslim. His arguments were made during a court hearing on the legality of the 15th Amendment before Justices Farah Mahbub and Debashish Roy Chowdhury.

Constitutional critique

AG highlights constitutional contradictions, criticizes national label

Asaduzzaman pointed out contradictions between Article 2A (equal religious rights) and Article 9 (emphasis on "Bengali nationalism"). He said, "Earlier, there was constant trust and faith in Allah. I want it the way it was before." The Attorney General also slammed the constitutional declaration of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as the "Father of the Nation," saying while it's important to honor Sheikh Mujib's contributions, making it law divides the nation and curbs freedom of speech.

Democratic reforms

AG calls for reforms, criticizes articles hindering democracy

Asaduzzaman called for constitutional reforms to reflect the values of democracy, the Liberation War and national unity. He objected to Articles 7A and 7B, which prevent amendments that could "subvert democracy," claiming these articles hinder democratic reforms and consolidate political power. "It is done to prolong the dictatorship for ulterior motives. It is antithetical to the rule of law," he stated.

Election oversight

AG condemns removal of caretaker government system

Asaduzzaman also condemned the scrapping of the caretaker government system which was previously employed to oversee elections in Bangladesh. He argued its abolition violated citizens' fundamental rights and eroded public faith in democracy. The Attorney General called for the repeal of the 15th Amendment, claiming it disrupts Bangladesh's independence legacy and contradicts both the "spirit of the Liberation War" and democratic uprisings of the 1990s.

Minority concerns

Hindu minority rallies for protection amid constitutional debate

In related developments, tens of thousands of minority Hindus have rallied across Bangladesh, demanding protection from increased attacks and harassment since a government change in August. Around 30,000 protesters gathered in Chattogram under police and military security. Hindu groups reported over 2,000 attacks since August 4. The interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus disputes these figures as exaggerated. India has urged Bangladesh to protect its Hindu minority after recent arson incidents targeting tribal communities in Chattogram.