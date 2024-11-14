Summarize Simplifying... In short Vivek Ramaswamy, a Harvard and Yale graduate, delivered a poignant graduation speech that has gone viral. He shared his unique experiences as a non-Catholic Hindu in a Catholic school and reflected on the paradox of "commencement."

Vivek Ramaswamy's graduation speech goes viral ahead of 'DOGE' appointment

Nov 14, 2024

What's the story A few days after Donald Trump announced that Vivek Ramaswamy would be joining his administration along with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, an old video of Ramaswamy's high school graduation speech began to go viral. The video shows a young Ramaswamy delivering a commencement address at St. Xavier High School in Ohio in 2003. In his speech, he shared insights on his high school journey and pondered over the true meaning of "commencement."

Ramaswamy's viral speech explores graduation's duality

In his speech, Ramaswamy reminisced about his high school journey and the bittersweet feeling of graduation. He said, "I have been racing my entire high school career, but now... I wish I could have stopped...and catch a breath of the fresh air that has surrounded me the whole time." He also explored the irony of "commencement," a French word meaning "to begin," yet used to signify an end.

Ramaswamy's personal experiences resonate with viewers

Ramaswamy also shared his own experiences as a non-Catholic Hindu at a Catholic school and how they shaped his unique faith. The video has struck a chord with viewers on social media platforms such as X, where users lauded his confidence and preparedness for politics. One user wrote, "18-year-old Vivek looks more ready for politics than most politicians today." Another commented on the worth of education: "This is what an IB education should yield."

Ramaswamy's journey from Harvard graduate to DOGE co-leader

Born in Cincinnati to Kerala parents, Ramaswamy graduated from Harvard University and Yale Law School. He founded Roivant Sciences in 2014 and resigned as CEO in 2021. By 2023, Forbes estimated his net worth to be $630 million. Trump expressed confidence in Ramaswamy and Musk's leadership at DOGE, calling them "wonderful Americans" who will lead efforts to restructure federal agencies into a more efficient form.