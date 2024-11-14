Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite hints at a third term, Trump faces a steep uphill battle due to the 22nd Amendment, which limits presidents to two terms.

Overturning this would require a new amendment, backed by two-thirds of both the House and Senate, and ratified by three-fourths of state legislatures - a feat deemed unlikely by legal experts. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Donald Trump was elected for a second term as US President

Trump hints at constitution-breaking 3rd term as President

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:07 am Nov 14, 202411:07 am

What's the story Donald Trump, newly elected for a second term as United States President, has hinted at the possibility of running for a third term, despite it breaking constitutional limits. During a speech to House Republicans, he remarked, "I suspect I won't be running again unless you say, 'He's good, we got to figure something else.'" His comments, made at a Washington, DC hotel before meeting President Joe Biden, were met with cheers from his supporters.

Constitutional limits

US Constitution imposes strict limits on presidential terms

The 22nd Amendment of the US Constitution limits presidents to two terms, meaning Trump would need to abolish this amendment to run for a third term in 2028. However, this is a difficult challenge, as it would require significant backing from both Congress and state legislatures, which is a high hurdle. Given the political landscape, it's unlikely that Trump would be able to gather enough support to remove this constitutional safeguard. .

Amendment repeal

Repealing 22nd Amendment: A complex process

Repealing an amendment is no easy task and requires a lot of legislative support. A new amendment would have to be approved by two-thirds of both House and Senate, and ratified by three-fourths of the state legislatures. Such bipartisan support seems unlikely. Legal experts have also been skeptical about this scenario's feasibility with a Stanford University law professor stating unequivocally that "this will be his last run for President."