Summarize Simplifying... In short The US Constitution, initially without presidential term limits, was influenced by George Washington's two-term tradition.

However, Franklin D. Roosevelt's four-term presidency led to the 22nd Amendment in 1951, officially limiting presidents to two terms.

Therefore, Trump, having served one term, is eligible to run for president again in 2028. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Trump is set to begin his second term

Is Trump eligible to run for president again in 2028?

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:40 am Nov 08, 202409:40 am

What's the story In January, Donald Trump is set to become the 47th President of the United States, having defeated Kamala Harris with a significant lead in the Electoral College. Trump secured 295 electoral votes compared to Harris's 226, surpassing the necessary 270 to win. This victory marks the beginning of Trump's second term (non-consecutive) in the Oval Office. Could he potentially run again in 2028? As it stands, the US Constitution would not allow him to seek a third term.

Election laws

What does the American constitution say

US presidents are limited to two terms by the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution. It states, "No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice." Furthermore, anyone who has held the office or acted as President for more than two years of another's term can only be elected once.

Amended law

US Constitution did not always limit presidential terms

Originally, the US Constitution did not limit presidential terms. Alexander Hamilton, a founding father, wrote that a president "is to be elected for four years; and is to be re-eligible as often as the people... shall think him worthy of their confidence." However, George Washington, the first president, set a precedent by stepping down after two terms, establishing a tradition that influenced future presidents until term limits were formally adopted.

Presidential ponderings

How the amendment came into being

Most presidents adhered to Washington's two-term precedent, except Ulysses S Grant and Theodore Roosevelt, who both unsuccessfully sought additional terms. Franklin D Roosevelt broke with tradition by serving four terms (1932, 1936, 1940, and 1944) before his passing early in his fourth term. His vice president, Harry S Truman, later established the Hoover Commission to help shape government reforms. This led to the 22nd Amendment, proposed in 1947 and ratified in 1951, officially limiting presidents to two terms.