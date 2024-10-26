Summarize Simplifying... In short Jeff Bezos, owner of The Washington Post, halted the publication of an endorsement for Kamala Harris, causing internal unrest and even leading to resignations.

Critics, including the Post's former executive editor, Marty Baron, have labeled this move as a threat to democracy, fearing it could encourage further media intimidation.

Despite the controversy, it's worth noting that the Post has traditionally supported Democratic candidates.

Bezos may be trying to avoid alienating Donald Trump

Why Jeff Bezos stopped Washington Post from endorsing Kamala Harris

What's the story Jeff Bezos, the owner of The Washington Post, stopped it from endorsing Kamala Harris for US President, the newspaper reported. Instead, a column by publisher Will Lewis was published saying that the newspaper would not endorse any candidate in this election. The move mirrors a similar decision taken by The Los Angeles Times, where owner Patrick Soon-Shiong also blocked an endorsement for Harris. Insiders say Bezos may be trying to avoid alienating Donald Trump as he seeks re-election against Harris.

Endorsement cancelation

Editorial board's endorsement decision overruled

The Post's editorial board had drafted an endorsement for Harris, written by board members Charles Lane and Stephen W. Stromberg. Editorial page Director David Shipley had initially approved the endorsement but later told staff it wouldn't be published. According to NPR, Shipley revealed that the decision was under review by Bezos.

Unrest and resignations

Bezos's move sparks unrest and resignations

The Washington Post union has raised concerns over management interference so close to an election. Some readers have even started canceling their subscriptions in response to the decision. Neoconservative scholar Robert Kagan resigned as editor-at-large in the wake of these events.

Criticism voiced

Former executive editor criticizes Bezos's decision

Marty Baron, former executive editor of The Washington Post, slammed the decision as "cowardice" and a "moment of darkness" for democracy. He cautioned it could embolden Trump to intimidate media owners even more. This is despite the fact that The Post has historically backed Democratic candidates such as Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden.