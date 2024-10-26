Summarize Simplifying... In short In response to Israel's recent strikes, Iran warns of a 'proportional reaction', potentially involving up to 1,000 ballistic missiles if severely provoked.

The Israeli military action was a counter to an Iranian missile attack, with the US urging restraint and cautioning against targeting key facilities.

While the extent of damage from the Israeli strikes remains unclear, Iran attributes the explosions to the activation of an air defense system, a claim dismissed by Israel.

Iran has warned of proportional reaction to Israel

By Chanshimla Varah 10:31 am Oct 26, 202410:31 am

What's the story Iran has warned of a "proportional reaction" to any Israeli aggression, after Israel's military strikes on Iranian targets early Saturday. The Tasnim news agency quoted sources saying, "There is no doubt that Israel will face a proportional reaction for any action it takes." The Israeli strikes targeted military bases, ballistic missile sites, weapons storage facilities and air defenses in Iran.

Retaliatory action

Israel's strikes: A response to Iranian missile attack

The Israeli military action came in response to an Iranian ballistic missile attack on October 1. Ahead of the attack, the New York Times reported that Iran's Supreme Leader Ai Khamenei ordered his military to prepare for war against Israel. However, the report also indicated that if the Israeli attack was limited, Iran may not retaliate. In case of severe attack, Iran may respond with as many as 1,000 ballistic missiles, sources within Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps said.

Diplomatic efforts

US urges restraint, warns against targeting key facilities

Other possible responses could include ramping up proxy attacks in the region and disrupting global energy supplies and maritime traffic via the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz. After overnight strikes, Israel said the strike has ended, but warned Iran not to "make the mistake" of escalating further. "Our message is clear: All those who threaten...Israel and seek to drag the region into a wider escalation — will pay a heavy price," IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said.

Damage

Iranian state TV attributes explosions to air defense activation

The extent of the damage from Israeli strikes was not immediately clear but Iranian state television blamed the explosions on the activation of an air defense system. "The loud blasts heard...were related to the activation of the air defense system against the actions of Zionist regime which attacked three locations outside...Tehran city." However, an Israeli source dismissed the claim as false, saying there were "zero interceptions." An Israeli official clarified that nuclear facilities and oil fields were not targeted.