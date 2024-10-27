Summarize Simplifying... In short Amid reports of Iran's supreme leader Khamenei's serious illness, tensions rise as Iran plans retaliation against Israel's recent strikes on its military sites.

The US urges Iran to de-escalate, warning against further retaliation, while Iran's President Pezeshkian promises a tactful and intelligent response.

The situation remains precarious, with potential impacts on global energy supplies and maritime traffic. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Khamenei is 85 years old

Iran's supreme leader Khamenei 'seriously ill,' son likely successor

By Chanshimla Varah 01:15 pm Oct 27, 2024

What's the story Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, 85, is very ill, and his second oldest son, Mojtaba Khamenei, is expected to succeed him when he dies, according to a New York Times report on Saturday. While Mojtaba is the likely successor, the report suggested that the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) will have a say in the succession process.

Retaliation plans

Iran plans retaliation amid Khamenei's health concerns

This report surfaced as Iran plans retaliation against Israel over strikes on its military sites on Friday night. Israel launched "precision strikes" on Iranian military targets in retaliation to an Iranian missile attack on October 1. Israeli forces also targeted sites in Iraq and Syria during the operation. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) stated that the operation was strictly aimed at military targets in Tehran and Karaj, deliberately avoiding nuclear and oil facilities to prevent further escalation of conflict.

De-escalation call

US urges Iran to avoid escalating tensions

The United States has warned Iran against retaliating to Israel's strikes. US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin stressed opportunities for de-escalation in the region. Ahead of the attack, the New York Times reported that Khamenei ordered his military to prepare for war against Israel. However, the report also indicated that if the Israeli attack was limited, Iran may not retaliate. In case of severe attack, Iran may respond with as many as 1,000 ballistic missiles, sources within IRGC said.

Attacks

How Iran may attack

Other possible responses could include ramping up proxy attacks in the region and disrupting global energy supplies and maritime traffic via the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz. After overnight strikes, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned against future attacks, saying Iran would respond with "tact and intelligence." "Enemies of Iran should know these brave people are standing fearlessly in defense of their land and will respond to any stupidity with tact and intelligence," Pezeshkian said.