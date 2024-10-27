Harris's big promise if elected: 'Prosecute Trump in 10 days'
Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris has promised to "prosecute" her political opponent, Donald Trump, in 10 days if she is elected. Speaking at a rally in Kalamazoo, Michigan, Harris boasted of her impressive career, which included serving as attorney general and prosecutor, where she "took on perpetrators of all kinds — predators, fraudsters, and repeat offenders." "In 10 days, it's Donald Trump's turn," she announced to an enthusiastic crowd.
Michelle Obama expresses 'genuine fear' of potential Trump presidency
Former First Lady Michelle Obama stood with Harris at the rally, expressing her "genuine fear" of a Trump presidency. She called Harris an "extraordinary President of the United States" and asked why the race is still so close despite Trump's controversial history. "Why is this race even close?" she asked, referring to Trump's history as a convicted felon and other allegations. Obama also appealed to men, stating that voting for Harris would protect the women in their lives.
Trump accuses Harris of promoting 'open borders'
In the waning days of the election, the Harris campaign has issued increasingly grave warnings about Trump, even dubbing him a "fascist." Meanwhile, Trump has accused Harris of promoting "open borders" and claimed she would "destroy our country." He took his campaign to Michigan and Pennsylvania, doubling down on anti-immigrant themes. Trump is hoping to reclaim key battleground states that he lost in the last election.
Obama listed Trump's rap sheet
Harris's campaign focuses on women's health issues
Over 38 million Americans have already cast early ballots ahead of the November 5 vote. Democrats and allied independents currently hold 51 seats in the Senate. That means that if former President Trump wins the election, Republicans will only need to flip one member to obtain control of the upper house, since the vice president serves as the tiebreaker vote. If Vice President Harris wins, Democrats can afford to lose one Senate seat.