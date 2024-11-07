What Trump's win could mean for Ukraine, Middle East, China
Donald Trump's re-election as President of the United States is bound to drastically alter the country's foreign policy. One of the reasons being—during his campaign, Trump had smade broad policy promises focused on non-interventionism and trade protectionism or "America First." This win could upend Washington's approach to foreign affairs, especially with respect to Russia, Ukraine, NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization), the Middle East and China.
Trump's proposed approach to Russia-Ukraine conflict
In the run-up to the election, Trump repeatedly claimed he could end the Russia-Ukraine war "in a day" by brokering a deal. However, he never detailed the proposed agreement. A research paper by two of his former national security chiefs proposed that the US should keep supplying weapons to Ukraine, but the support should be contingent on Kyiv entering peace talks with Russia, BBC reported.
Trump's stance on NATO and European defense spending
His "America First" approach for ending the conflict also extends the strategic question of NATO's future. Trump has been vocal about his skepticism toward NATO, criticizing Europe for relying heavily on US protection without contributing adequately to defense spending. While it remains unclear whether he would withdraw the US from NATO, his re-election has raised concerns about the future of this alliance. Critics argue that his approach could potentially endanger European security.
Trump's Middle East policy and stance on Iran
In the Middle East, Trump has promised to deliver "peace," especially in terms of ending wars between Israel, Hamas, and Hezbollah. He slammed his predecessor Joe Biden's approach to Iran and hinted at a return to his old ways of applying maximum pressure on the nation. During his last term, Trump had also recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital and brokered the Abraham Accords without a two-state solution for Palestinians.
Trump's policy toward China and support for Taiwan
About China, Trump had earlier called the country a "strategic competitor" and slapped tariffs on Chinese imports. This invited retaliatory tariffs from Beijing. Despite efforts to de-escalate trade tensions, ties worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic. In recent times, he lauded Chinese President Xi Jinping as "brilliant" yet "dangerous," hinting at a possible departure from Biden's approach of bolstering regional partnerships against China.