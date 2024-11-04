Summarize Simplifying... In short Lady Gaga and Harrison Ford have publicly endorsed Kamala Harris, with Gaga set to join a star-studded rally in Philadelphia.

Meanwhile, Ford made a rare political endorsement, expressing his support for Harris.

The Pennsylvania rallies are crucial as Harris and Trump are currently tied in the state, according to recent polls.

Lady Gaga backs Kamala Harris; joins Pennsylvania rally

By Tanvi Gupta 10:43 am Nov 04, 202410:43 am

What's the story Pop icon Lady Gaga will be rallying support for the Kamala Harris/Tim Walz presidential ticket in Pennsylvania, an important swing state, on the eve of the 2024 US Presidential Election. The singer-actor announced her participation on Instagram, writing, "It's time to get ready to vote—I'll see you guys in Pennsylvania." She captioned her post: "Harris Walz 2024" with an American flag and praying hands emojis.

Celebrity lineup

Gaga to join star-studded 'Get Out the Vote' events

To note, Gaga will join one of two star-studded "Get Out the Vote" events in Pennsylvania on Monday (November 4). She is set to appear at a Philadelphia rally with fellow celebrities Oprah Winfrey, Ricky Martin, Jazmine Sullivan, The Roots, DJ Cassidy, Fat Joe, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and Adam Blackstone. Katy Perry, Andra Day, and D-Nice will appear at a separate Pittsburgh rally.

Path to presidency

Gaga aside, Harrison Ford also made a rare endorsement

Meanwhile, in addition to Gaga, Harrison Ford made a rare endorsement for Harris. The 82-year-old actor stated, "I'm telling people I've never met who I'm voting for and why I think they might do the same. This election, I'm casting my ballot for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. Do I agree with every one of their policies? Of course not. Do I think they're perfect? C'mon, for crying out loud, they're people just like you and me."

Election stakes

Pennsylvania holds the key to Harris's presidential bid

The Pennsylvania rallies are among a series of campaign events planned in swing states such as Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, and Wisconsin. According to a New York Times/Siena poll and a Morning Consult poll released on Sunday, Harris and Donald Trump are currently tied in Pennsylvania, with each candidate getting 48% support from likely voters. Earlier polls had shown Trump leading by one point in the state.