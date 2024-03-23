Next Article

'Joker: Folie à Deux' to showcase revamped iconic songs: Report

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 02:11 pm Mar 23, 202402:11 pm

What's the story The much-anticipated sequel to Todd Phillips's Joker, named Joker: Folie à Deux is slated to be a jukebox musical, featuring at least 15 reimagined versions of well-known songs. Per Variety, one such track will be a fresh take on the 1953 song That's Entertainment from the musical The Band Wagon. Hildur Gudnadottir, the Oscar-winning composer of the first Joker film, will add her "distinctive and haunting" musical touch to each number.

'Joker 2' album

Original songs could appear in 'Joker 2'

While the film is predicted to prominently feature revamped classics, there is still room for original songs in Joker: Folie à Deux. However, specifics about who might compose or perform these potential tracks are yet to be revealed. Warner Bros, the production house behind the film, has refrained from commenting on this aspect of the project for now.

About the film

Meet the cast and team of the upcoming movie

The plot details for Joker: Folie à Deux is still a secret, but it's known that the film is a drama set in and around Arkham Asylum. The cast includes major Hollywood names like Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga, Emmy Awards-nominee Zazie Beetz, and Oscar-nominees Catherine Keener and Brendan Gleeson. The screenplay is a collaborative effort between Phillips and Scott Silver, adding to the excitement surrounding the project.

Film's budget

'Joker 2's significant budget and comparisons with predecessor

The budget for the film has reportedly soared to nearly $200M, a substantial increase from the $60M budget of its predecessor. The sequel is one of Warner Bros's most eagerly awaited releases this year, following the success of Dune: Part Two. Other notable upcoming releases from the studio include George Miller's Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Tim Burton's Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and the animated The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim.

Release date and premiere

The film is slated for an October release

The first Joker movie was a box office hit and was also critically acclaimed, earning over $1B worldwide and leading the Oscars with 11 nominations, winning Phoenix an Academy Award for Best Actor. The sequel is now scheduled for its theatrical release on October 4. There are preliminary talks about a potential premiere at this year's Venice Film Festival, further amplifying the anticipation for this much-awaited sequel.