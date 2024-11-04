Summarize Simplifying... In short "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3" has set new records, becoming Aaryan's biggest opener with a ₹30cr net on its first day.

Despite a slight dip on its third day, the film joined the ₹100cr club by the end of the weekend, with a total collection of ₹108.5cr.

The film also made a mark internationally, earning an estimated $2 million in North America and crossing the ₹100 crore mark globally within two days. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' box office collection

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' crosses ₹100cr in India in opening weekend

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:42 am Nov 04, 202410:42 am

What's the story Kartik Aaryan's horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has crossed the ₹100cr mark in its opening weekend. Despite the competition from Ajay Devgn's Singham Again, the film earned around ₹33.5cr on its third day of release (Sunday). This makes Aaryan's first-ever film to enter the ₹100cr club in an opening weekend.

Record-breaking success

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' set new records for Aaryan

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has broken new records for Aaryan, making it his biggest opener yet. The film crossed the ₹30cr net on its opening day at the domestic box office, despite the clash with Singham Again. On its release day, it raked in ₹35.5cr and sold over two lakh tickets in advance bookings alone, earning an estimated ₹17.12cr from it.

Box office performance

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' witnessed slight dip on 3rd day

Despite a slight dip in collections on its first Sunday, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 made it to the ₹100cr club by the end of Day 3. The film earned ₹33.5cr on its third day, taking its total collection to around ₹108.5cr in three days. On Day 1 and Day 2, the movie had earned ₹36.6cr and ₹38.4cr respectively, adding to this impressive total.

Global impact

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' made a splash internationally

Along with its domestic success, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 also had a strong showing at the North American box office. The film raked in an estimated $2 million on its opening weekend, landing the 10th spot on the list of highest-earning films of the weekend. Plus, it crossed the ₹100 crore mark globally within two days of its release. This international success only further cements the film's widespread appeal and popularity among audiences.