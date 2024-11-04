'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' crosses ₹100cr in India in opening weekend
Kartik Aaryan's horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has crossed the ₹100cr mark in its opening weekend. Despite the competition from Ajay Devgn's Singham Again, the film earned around ₹33.5cr on its third day of release (Sunday). This makes Aaryan's first-ever film to enter the ₹100cr club in an opening weekend.
'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' set new records for Aaryan
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has broken new records for Aaryan, making it his biggest opener yet. The film crossed the ₹30cr net on its opening day at the domestic box office, despite the clash with Singham Again. On its release day, it raked in ₹35.5cr and sold over two lakh tickets in advance bookings alone, earning an estimated ₹17.12cr from it.
'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' witnessed slight dip on 3rd day
Despite a slight dip in collections on its first Sunday, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 made it to the ₹100cr club by the end of Day 3. The film earned ₹33.5cr on its third day, taking its total collection to around ₹108.5cr in three days. On Day 1 and Day 2, the movie had earned ₹36.6cr and ₹38.4cr respectively, adding to this impressive total.
'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' made a splash internationally
Along with its domestic success, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 also had a strong showing at the North American box office. The film raked in an estimated $2 million on its opening weekend, landing the 10th spot on the list of highest-earning films of the weekend. Plus, it crossed the ₹100 crore mark globally within two days of its release. This international success only further cements the film's widespread appeal and popularity among audiences.