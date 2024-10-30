Summarize Simplifying... In short "Venom 3" is making waves at the Indian box office, raking in ₹38.5cr in just six days.

The film, produced on a $120 million budget, has captivated both English and Hindi-speaking audiences, with theater occupancy rates ranging from 6.55% to 11.88% throughout the day.

With its universal appeal and star-studded cast, including Tom Hardy and Juno Temple, "Venom 3" continues to be a crowd-pleaser. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Venom 3' box office collection

'Venom 3' continues to dominate; earns ₹38.5cr after Day 6

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:40 am Oct 30, 202410:40 am

What's the story The third installment of the popular Venom franchise, Venom: The Last Dance (also known as Venom 3), is turning out to be a major hit at the Indian box office. Directed by acclaimed screenwriter and filmmaker Kelly Marcel, the film was released in India on October 25, 2024. Even on its sixth day of release, it shows no signs of slowing down.

Earnings report

'Venom 3' raked in ₹3.15cr on Day 6

On its sixth day, Venom 3 added another ₹3.15cr to its earnings, taking the total Indian box office collection to a whopping ₹38.5cr. The film has been consistently performing well since its release, with an English occupancy rate of 8.63% in theaters across various show timings throughout the day.

Audience demographics

'Venom 3' also attracted Hindi-speaking audience in India

Along with its English-speaking audience, Venom 3 also drew a huge Hindi-speaking viewership with a theater occupancy of 10.11%. The film's success among both English and Hindi audiences highlights its mass appeal in the Indian market. Morning shows witnessed a 6.55% occupancy, which rose to 11.88% for afternoon shows, and remained stable at around 9-12% for evening and night shows respectively.

Production budget

'Venom 3' was produced on a budget of $120 million

The production of Venom 3 was financed with a whopping $120 million budget. The film's storyline revolves around the trials and tribulations faced by Eddie and Venom, played by Tom Hardy and Juno Temple respectively. Rhys Ifans, Cristo Fernandez, Peggy Lu, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Stephen Graham, Andy Serkis, and Alanna Ubach feature in key roles.