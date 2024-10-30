'Venom 3' continues to dominate; earns ₹38.5cr after Day 6
The third installment of the popular Venom franchise, Venom: The Last Dance (also known as Venom 3), is turning out to be a major hit at the Indian box office. Directed by acclaimed screenwriter and filmmaker Kelly Marcel, the film was released in India on October 25, 2024. Even on its sixth day of release, it shows no signs of slowing down.
'Venom 3' raked in ₹3.15cr on Day 6
On its sixth day, Venom 3 added another ₹3.15cr to its earnings, taking the total Indian box office collection to a whopping ₹38.5cr. The film has been consistently performing well since its release, with an English occupancy rate of 8.63% in theaters across various show timings throughout the day.
'Venom 3' also attracted Hindi-speaking audience in India
Along with its English-speaking audience, Venom 3 also drew a huge Hindi-speaking viewership with a theater occupancy of 10.11%. The film's success among both English and Hindi audiences highlights its mass appeal in the Indian market. Morning shows witnessed a 6.55% occupancy, which rose to 11.88% for afternoon shows, and remained stable at around 9-12% for evening and night shows respectively.
'Venom 3' was produced on a budget of $120 million
The production of Venom 3 was financed with a whopping $120 million budget. The film's storyline revolves around the trials and tribulations faced by Eddie and Venom, played by Tom Hardy and Juno Temple respectively. Rhys Ifans, Cristo Fernandez, Peggy Lu, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Stephen Graham, Andy Serkis, and Alanna Ubach feature in key roles.