Dhruva Sarja's film 'Martin' has had a slow run at the box office, collecting ₹21.2cr in 13 days.

The film, which cost ₹20cr to make, tells the story of Lt. Brigadier Arjun Saxena's journey from Pakistan to India to uncover his identity and thwart terrorist plots.

The film, which cost ₹20cr to make, tells the story of Lt. Brigadier Arjun Saxena's journey from Pakistan to India to uncover his identity and thwart terrorist plots.

Despite its struggles, 'Martin' is set to hit the OTT platform ZEE5 in early November, featuring a star-studded cast including Anveshi Jain, Vaibhavi Shandilya, and Nikitin Dheer.

'Martin' box office collection

Dhruva Sarja's 'Martin' struggles; collects ₹21.2cr in 13 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:39 pm Oct 24, 202412:39 pm

What's the story Dhruva Sarja's latest Kannada action thriller, Martin, is witnessing a massive drop in box office collections. The movie, which was released on October 11 in its original language and dubbed versions (Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and Bengali), had a good start. It crossed the ₹15cr mark within three days of release and concluded its first week with a total collection of ₹19.4cr. But since Day 6 post-release, the movie has been witnessing a steady decline in ticket sales.

Collection details

'Martin' Day 13 earnings and occupancy rates revealed

On its 13th day, Martin only managed to earn ₹0.23cr, taking the net collection to ₹21.2cr, according to Sacnilk. The film's overall occupancy on the second Wednesday stood at a paltry 9.35% for Kannada shows. Breaking this down, morning shows had a 7.22% occupancy rate, afternoon shows saw a slight uptick at 9.34%, evening shows peaked at 11.9%, and night shows fell again to 8.94%.

Movie insights

'Martin' production details and plot synopsis

Directed by AP Arjun and produced by Shrinivas Timmapur and Suraj Uday Mehta, Martin was made on a budget of ₹20cr. Reportedly, the movie's shooting ended in 252 days, with the climax shot over 52 days. The film's story revolves around Lt. Brigadier Arjun Saxena who sets out to find his own identity, crossing over from Pakistan to India where he meets black market dealers connected to terrorists plotting major attacks in the country.

Streaming news

'Martin' ensemble cast and upcoming OTT release

Martin boasts an ensemble cast with Anveshi Jain, Vaibhavi Shandilya, Nathan Jones, Aarash Shah, Nikitin Dheer, and Chikkanna in pivotal roles alongside Sarja. Although the film is struggling at the box office, the movie will be released on OTT on ZEE5. According to reports, Martin will be available for streaming on the platform in early November.