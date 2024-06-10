Next Article

Sunny Singh talks about 'Adipurush's negative reception

'It was very disappointing': Sunny Singh on 'Adipurush' debacle

By Isha Sharma 01:11 pm Jun 10, 2024

What's the story Sunny Singh, acclaimed for his comedic roles in films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, is set to star in the forthcoming ZEE5 family comedy, Luv Ki Arrange Marriage. It will be released on Friday. This film marks his first venture after the remarkably underwhelming performance of Adipurush, ﻿where he portrayed Laxman. In a new interview, Singh spoke about the film's disastrous critical reception.

On 'Adipurush'

'Was very disappointing. But you can't keep dwelling on it'

Singh told Mid-Day, "It [the film's fiasco] was very disappointing. But you can't keep dwelling on it. You need to move on. Every film has a destiny, and you cannot do anything about it." "Sometimes, even a good script fails at the box office, and at times, an average film makes money. All you can do is be honest to your craft." The film also starred Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan.

Collaboration

On working with filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa

Luv Ki Arrange Marriage is co-produced by filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa, a close friend of Singh's. Despite previous collaborations falling through due to conflicting schedules, Singh was eager to participate when Shaandilyaa proposed this film. "I have always wanted to work with Raaj Shaandilyaa," Singh revealed. "When he asked me if I was up for Luv Ki Arrange Marriage, I said, 'Whatever you are going to do with me will be quirky. So, let's do it.'"

Expansion

Singh is working on an action comedy next

While Singh has predominantly been featured in comedies, he denied being typecast. "I get offered serious roles too. I choose a film if the story excites me. If I'm offered a small-budget comedy and I believe people will like it, I'll do it." "On the other hand, if I get an action comedy budgeted at ₹50 crore, I'll attempt that too. I'm already doing an action comedy."