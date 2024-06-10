Next Article

'Munjya' surprises with box office success

'Munjya' outperforms big-budget films, rakes in ₹19cr in opening weekend

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:01 pm Jun 10, 202401:01 pm

What's the story The horror-comedy film Munjya, featuring Mona Singh and Sharvari, has made a surprising impact at the box office during its first weekend. Despite being a small-budget film, it outperformed bigger-budget films like Mr. & Mrs. Mahi and Maidaan. The film started with earnings of ₹4 crore on Friday, saw an impressive 81.25% increase on Saturday to ₹7.25 crore, and continued its successful run with ₹7.75 crore on Sunday.

Box office comparison

'Munjya' is ruling halls despite star power

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, Munjya's total domestic collection reached ₹19 crore by the end of its first weekend. This figure surpasses the earnings of Rajkummar Rao-Janhvi Kapoor's Mr. & Mrs. Mahi which earned ₹16.85 crore and Ajay Devgn's Maidaan which brought in ₹9.8 crore within the same time frame. Despite mixed reviews from critics, audiences have clearly been drawn to Munjya, contributing to its unexpected success.

Regional performance

'Munjya's occupancy rates peaked in Mumbai and Pune

Munjya had an overall Hindi occupancy of 36.64% on Sunday, with maximum occupancy of 52.23% seen in evening shows. The majority of screenings took place in the Delhi NCR region with 703 screens and a 28.25% occupancy rate. However, the film performed better in Mumbai and Pune where it had occupancy rates of 46.75% and 43.25%, respectively across a total of 1,001 screens.