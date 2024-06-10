Next Article

Jun 10, 2024

What's the story Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has announced his role as a presenter for Pushtaini, the first feature film directed by his acting coach, Vinod Rawat. Known for directing the Emmy-nominated series Aarya on Disney+ Hotstar, Rawat has been coaching Roshan since the 2017 film Kaabil. The film, which is headlined by Rawat and includes a cameo by Rajkummar Rao, is set to release across India on June 21.

'Pushtaini' explores struggles and triumphs of an aspiring actor

The film follows the story of Bhuppi, a struggling actor portrayed by Rawat, who is seeking one last shot at fame amid a scandal. It traces Bhuppi's journey back to his roots through the mountains, where he encounters adventures with strangers. The script was co-written by Rawat and Rita Heer, who also plays a significant role in the movie. The film features non-professional actors including Rawat's family members and premiered at the 2023 Mumbai Film Festival.

Roshan and Rawat share mutual admiration for 'Pushtaini'

Roshan expressed his admiration for Rawat's work on Pushtaini, stating, "Vinod Rawat's Pushtaini left me completely awestruck." He praised Rawat's performance as Bhuppi and his directorial skills, adding, "I am proud of the leap Vinod has taken and excited to present his debut to a wider audience." In response, Rawat said, "To have the support of Hrithik, who I have known and admired immensely over the years, is a big moment for me."

'Pushtaini' set for nationwide release by Platoon Distribution

The movie will be released by Shiladitya Bora's Platoon Distribution, which is known for distributing independent films like Sir, Court, and Ghode Ko Jalebi Khilane Le Jaa Riya Hoon. The film, produced by Lotus Dust Pictures and Rawat's VinRaw Films, was shot in Rawat's ancestral village in Uttarakhand. It explores themes such as father-son relationships, migration challenges, and an aspiring actor's journey through complex situations.

