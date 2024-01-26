Box office collection: 'Fighter' aims to accelerate on weekend
Hrithik Roshan is one of the most charismatic stars of Bollywood, and the actor has returned to the action genre with maverick director Siddharth Anand. Their recent collaboration, Fighter, landed in theaters on Thursday and registered a decent opening. The aerial actioner is expected to rake in more on the extended weekend in India due to Republic Day.
India collection and cast details
As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film registered a Rs. 22 crore (early estimates) opening on Thursday in India. The movie received decent reviews from critics, and audience word-of-mouth has been positive too. The cast includes Deepika Padukone, Akshay Oberoi, Anil Kapoor, and Karan Singh Grover, among others. The project is bankrolled by Marflix Pictures and Viacom18 Studios.