'Peaky Blinders' actor Daryl McCormack joins 'Knives Out 3' cast

By Tanvi Gupta 12:19 pm Jun 01, 202412:19 pm

What's the story Irish actor Daryl McCormack, known for his role in Good Luck to You, is the newest addition in the third installment of Rian Johnson's murder mystery series, Knives Out. He will join Daniel Craig, who is reprising his role as detective Benoit Blanc in the upcoming film titled Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. Other notable cast members include Andrew Scott, Kerry Washington, Glenn Close, Josh O'Connor, Cailee Spaeny, Jeremy Renner, and Mila Kunis.

The continued growth of the cast mirrors the pattern seen in previous Knives Out films, where Craig was joined by a star-studded ensemble. Notably, Johnson is set to write, direct, and produce the third installment, with the production scheduled to begin this summer. While plot details remain undisclosed, Johnson has teased that it will be the "most dangerous case yet." The film is slated for a Netflix release in 2025.

'Knives Out' series: A Netflix acquisition success

The original Knives Out film was released by Lionsgate in 2019 and quickly became a box office hit. It followed detective Benoit Blanc as he solved the murder of a renowned crime novelist. The sequel, Glass Onion, centered on a tech billionaire's private island murder mystery game. Following the success of the first film, Netflix acquired the rights to the series for over $450M, reportedly.

McCormack's upcoming projects and representation

In addition to Knives Out 3, McCormack is set to appear in Universal's disaster epic Twisters, set for July 19. Also renowned for his role in Peaky Blinders, his previous acting credits include roles in TV shows like Fair City, The Wheel of Time, Bad Sisters, and The Woman in the Wall. In cinema, the actor has appeared in films like Pixie and The Lesson, and he portrayed the main character in the movie Good Luck to You, Leo Grande.