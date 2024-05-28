Next Article

Nick Jonas won over Priyanka Chopra's mother in first meeting

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:21 pm May 28, 202406:21 pm

What's the story In a recent conversation with Filmygyan, Madhu Chopra, mother of Bollywood-turned-Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, shared an endearing story about her first meeting with her son-in-law, singer Nick Jonas. During their initial encounter in India, Jonas took Madhu to lunch without Chopra Jonas present. He asked her what qualities she desired in a potential partner for her daughter and confidently asserted that he embodied those traits.

Assurance

'I promise nothing from your list will be left unchecked'

The Jealous crooner, during the lunch, asked Madhu about her expectations for Chopra Jonas's future partner. After hearing her list of desired qualities, he took her hand and said, "I am that guy. Can I be that person? I promise that nothing from your list will be left unchecked." Madhu expressed surprise at his response but admitted to being charmed by his assurance.

Matrimony

Looking back at Nick-Priyanka's lavish wedding and family life

Jonas and the Barfi! actor tied the knot in a grand ceremony at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace in December 2018. The wedding included both a white wedding and a Hindu ceremony attended by close family and friends. The couple now resides in Los Angeles, where they welcomed their first child, Malti Marie, in January 2022. Named to honor their mothers, the baby girl spent her initial days in the NICU before being brought home in May 2022.

Career progression

Chopra Jonas's successful transition to Hollywood

Chopra Jonas has successfully transitioned from Bollywood to Hollywood, overcoming initial challenges. She has established herself as a prominent figure in the industry with notable roles in movies like Baywatch, Isn't It Romantic, We Can Be Heroes, and The Matrix: Resurrections. Her upcoming projects include starring roles in Ilya Naishuller's film Heads of State and The Bluff.