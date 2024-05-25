Next Article

The mystery of Furiosa's arm has finally been solved

Unveiling the mystery of Furiosa's lost arm in 'Mad Max'

By Isha Sharma 04:10 am May 25, 202404:10 am

What's the story The mystery surrounding the loss of Furiosa's arm in the 2015 film Mad Max: Fury Road has finally been solved in its prequel, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. The iconic action hero, portrayed by Charlize Theron, was introduced with a prosthetic arm in the original film. Unlike Immortan Joe, whose backstory was detailed in comic books, Furiosa's past remained largely unexplored until now. The fifth installment of the franchise finally has an answer. Spoilers ahead.

The encounter

Furiosa's showdown at the Bullet Farm

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga begins with a showdown at the Bullet Farm between Furiosa and Praetorian Jack against Dementus and his raiders. In a desperate escape attempt, Furiosa's left arm is crushed between her car window frame and Dementus's monster truck wheel. The injury worsens when their vehicle is flipped by Dementus. This encounter sets the stage for a darker turn in the narrative, as Furiosa and Jack are captured by Dementus for his amusement.

The escape

Furiosa's escape and the origin of her prosthetic arm

While Jack succumbs to his injuries, Furiosa escapes by tearing off her already broken arm! Subsequently, Dementus finds only her severed arm hanging from a chain. Despite the missing limb being a notable aspect of her character, Mad Max: Fury Road purposefully avoided explaining its origin to prevent it from defining Furiosa's character. In an interview with the LA Times, Theron expressed appreciation for this role, stating that she "relished the idea of playing an amputee and hero."

Prosthetic creation

The construction of Furiosa's mechanical arm

Furiosa constructs her mechanical arm using various junk components found in The Citadel's Tower #1. The prosthetic arm, equipped with four fingers and a thumb made from pliers' jaws, is activated by a string on Furiosa's shoulder pad. This string triggers a motor that pressurizes hydraulic fluid running through a yellow tube in the arm, enabling movement and allowing Furiosa to lift heavy objects. The prosthetic arm also includes a vacuum line and brake cable, enhancing fluid flow.

The film

Know more about the new film

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga had its world premiere at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival and was released in the Indian theaters on Thursday. It stars Anya Taylor-Joy as the titular character, Chris Hemsworth as Dementus, Tom Burke as Jack, and Josh Helman as Scabrous Scrotus, among others. Directed by George Miller, it mostly received positive reviews from critics.