May 25, 2024

What's the story Bridgerton Season 3 welcomed a fresh face, Lady Tilley Arnold, who becomes the love interest of Benedict Bridgerton, the second-oldest sibling in the popular Netflix series. Portrayed by Hannah New, Lady Arnold is a flirtatious widow who enjoys Benedict's company. So is she going to be Benedict's forever love? Interestingly, the character, who made her debut in the third episode of this season, was specifically created for the show, not originating from Julia Quinn's Bridgerton novels.

Character description

First, know more about the 'firebrand widow'

New's character, Lady Arnold, has been described as a "firebrand widow." According to Deadline, she was widowed at an early age and now enjoys the privileges and power that come with being at the helm of her late husband's estate. She lives life on her "own terms with financial independence and sexual freedom." This unique character description adds a new dynamic to the third season of Bridgerton.

Relationship development

Benedict and Lady Arnold's budding romance on the show

Benedict, played by Luke Thompson, first meets Lady Arnold during a hot-air balloon demonstration hosted by Lord Hawkins in the third episode. She catches his attention as she shows interest in Lord Hawkins's innovative ideas. Later that night at the Innovations Ball, Benedict formally introduces himself to Tilley who already knows him. Their relationship quickly progresses with flirtatious encounters at Queen Charlotte's ball and ends up in Tilley's bed.

Love story

However, Tilley might not be part of Benedict's love life

Despite the budding romance between Benedict and Tilley, fans familiar with Quinn's novels know that Benedict's love story centers around a woman named Sophie Beckett in the third book, An Offer from a Gentleman. In the novel, Benedict marries Sophie and they have four children together. Showrunner Jess Brownell suggested that the conclusion of Season 3 will provide hints about which sibling will lead Season 4. A fourth season is confirmed to be in development.

About Season 3

Here's what has happened in Season 3 so far

The first four episodes of Season 3 are out on Netflix, which focuses on Benedict's younger brother Colin and Penelope's love story. Although the Shonda Rhimes-produced show followed the first two novels' chronology, it skipped Benedict's turn to lead with Colin for Season 3. The sixth Bridgerton sibling, Francesca also gets a bit of limelight this season, with her future husband, John Stirling making an appearance. Part II will come out next month.