'Shameless' to 'Dexter': Best Showtime original shows to binge-watch

What's the story Touted to be the epitome of premium television and known for pushing boundaries with their shows, Showtime Original boasts a unique charm. From intense dramas to cutting-edge comedies, Showtime has consistently delivered thought-provoking and daring content. As we delve into some of the most standout series that define the network's legacy, explore their exceptional storytelling and unparalleled entertainment.

'Dexter' (2006-2013)

The gripping crime drama series Dexter follows Dexter Morgan, a forensic blood splatter analyst for the Miami Metro Police by day and a vigilante serial killer by night. Fueled by a code that only targets criminals, Dexter's double life becomes increasingly complex as he navigates relationships, morality, and his own dark urges. It delves into the complexities of justice and the human psyche.

'Homeland' (2011-2020)

The gripping political thriller show Homeland follows CIA officer Carrie Mathison as she navigates the complex world of counterterrorism. Fueled by brilliant performances, especially Claire Danes's portrayal of Carrie, the series delves into espionage, mental health, and the blurred lines of morality. Tense and unpredictable, it unfolds a riveting narrative of national security, personal sacrifice, and the cost of loyalty.

'Shameless' (2011-2021)

Shameless is a darkly comedic drama that delves into the turbulent lives of the Gallagher family, residing in Chicago's South Side. Led by the resilient and resourceful Fiona, the family copes with their alcoholic patriarch, Frank. The series tackles poverty, addiction, and dysfunction with a mix of humor and raw authenticity, offering a gripping portrayal of survival in the face of adversity.

'Billions' (2016-2023)

A high-stakes drama, Billions explores the collision of power, wealth, and justice in the world of finance. The series, set in New York and Connecticut, follows the intense rivalry between US Attorney Chuck Rhoades and hedge fund titan Bobby Axelrod. It delves into the cutthroat realms of ambition, loyalty, and the consequences of playing the financial game at the highest level.

'Yellowjackets' (2021- )

Yellowjackets weaves a gripping narrative that shifts between the past and present, following a high school girls' soccer team stranded in the wilderness after a plane crash. As they struggle for survival, dark secrets emerge, forever altering their lives. This intense thriller explores themes of trauma, resilience, and the haunting consequences of their ordeal, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.