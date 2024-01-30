Best IMDb-rated sports movies

By Namrata Ganguly

What's the story Dive into the world of sports movies where triumphs, defeats, and the spirit of competition converge. From the thrill of victory to the agony of defeat, these films capture the essence of athletic prowess, human determination, and the transformative power of sports. With our list, take a cinematic journey through the adrenaline, emotion, and inspiring stories that make these Hollywood sports movies truly exceptional.

#1

'Rocky' (1976)- 8.1/10

Rocky, directed by John G Avildsen, transcends its genre, becoming a cultural phenomenon. Sylvester Stallone stars as Rocky Balboa, a small-time boxer given the chance to fight heavyweight champion Apollo Creed. The film is a gripping underdog story, celebrated for its raw emotion, memorable training montages, and the iconic Eye of the Tiger soundtrack, leaving an indelible mark on cinema history.

#2

'Raging Bull' (1980)- 8.1/10

Martin Scorsese's Raging Bull is a cinematic tour de force that delves into the tumultuous life of boxer Jake LaMotta (Robert De Niro). Exploring themes of jealousy, self-destruction, and redemption, the film is an intense character study, underscored by De Niro's transformative performance. The black-and-white cinematography, visceral boxing scenes, and Scorsese's direction contribute to its status as a gritty and compelling masterpiece.

#3

'Million Dollar Baby' (2004)- 8.1/10

Directed by Clint Eastwood, Million Dollar Baby is a poignant sports drama that follows the journey of Maggie Fitzgerald, played by Hilary Swank, an aspiring female boxer. Under the guidance of her grizzled trainer, Frankie Dunn, portrayed by Eastwood himself, Maggie strives for greatness in a male-dominated world. The film unfolds as a powerful exploration of determination, mentorship, and the human spirit.

#4

'Cinderella Man' (2005)- 8/10

Directed by Ron Howard, Cinderella Man is a gripping sports drama inspired by the true story of James J. Braddock (Russell Crowe), a once-prominent boxer who falls into hardship during the Great Depression. Braddock's resilience and comeback journey against all odds, with support from his wife Mae, portrayed by Renée Zellweger, make for a compelling tale of hope, tenacity, and triumph.

#5

'The Hustler' (1961)- 8/10

The Hustler, directed by Robert Rossen, is a classic drama that immerses viewers in the high-stakes world of pool hustling. Paul Newman stars as "Fast" Eddie Felson, a talented but self-destructive pool player, whose relentless ambition clashes with the ruthless Minnesota Fats (Jackie Gleason). The film explores themes of ambition, redemption, and the personal cost of pursuing greatness in a cutthroat subculture.