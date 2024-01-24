Joy Awards: Salman Khan poses with John Cena, Alia Bhatt
Salman Khan graced the Joy Awards in Saudi Arabia on January 20 and has now shared a fantastic group photo on Instagram. The picture included Alia Bhatt, Anthony Hopkins, Salma Hayek, Zack Snyder, John Cena, and Anthony Anderson. The star-studded event was part of Saudi Arabia's cultural transformation, spearheaded by Turki Alalshikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority.
Khan presented an award to Essad Youniss
The Joy Awards ceremony bestowed Alia Bhatt with the Honorary Entertainment Makers Award, while Anthony Hopkins was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Hopkins shared a snapshot with Khan on his Instagram Story and penned, "It was an honor to meet you @beingsalmankhan #JoyAwards #RiyadhSeason." Khan also presented Egyptian actor Essad Youniss with a Lifetime Achievement honor during the event.