Jeremy Allen White's best roles

Jeremy Allen White has cemented his name in both Hollywood and the small screen with his consistent delivery of brilliant performances. He has received numerous accolades, including Golden Globes and Emmy awards. From horror flicks to psychological dramas and rom-coms, White has proved his impeccable acting prowess in every show or movie he has appeared in. Check out some of his best performances below.

'The Bear' (2022 - )

In Christopher Storer's The Bear, White brilliantly portrays the role of chef Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto. He leaves behind his life of working in a Michelin star restaurant to take over his family's Italian beef sandwich business in Chicago following his older brother's suicide. White perfectly captures the essence of Berzatto's personal suffering and familial anguish in the series.

'Homecoming' (2018 - 2020)

Led by Julia Roberts, White appeared in the first season of the psychological thriller series Homecoming. White plays Joseph Shrier, a former soldier who checks into the mysterious Homecoming Transitional Support Center that claims to help returning soldiers get back to normalcy. However, soon he develops psychosis as a result of his growing suspicions about the program's genuine goals.

'After Everything' (2018)

White delivers a compelling performance in Hannah Marks and Joey Power's After Everything. As Elliot, a 23-year-old young carefree man living in New York City, he skillfully portrays the character navigating the complexities of life, love, and illness. White's nuanced acting captures the emotional intricacies of his character, drawing audiences into a heartfelt exploration of resilience and connection.

'Shameless (US)' (2011 - 2021)

White's portrayal of Lip Gallagher in Shameless (US) is a standout performance characterized by raw authenticity and emotional depth. White effortlessly navigates the complexities of Lip's tumultuous life, portraying a young man grappling with family, love, and self-discovery. His nuanced acting adds a layer of realism to the character, earning him praise for his performance in the acclaimed series.

'The Speed of Life' (2007)

Considering it was one of his initial major roles in a movie, White showcased immense versatility and depth in Ed Radtke's drama film The Speed of Life (2007). White plays the role of a child protagonist, Sammer, a teenager who steals video cameras from visitors in New York and uses the stolen film to explore his desires.