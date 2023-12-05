New 'Cruel Intentions' is coming: Cast, plot, release date

By Namrata Ganguly 05:52 pm Dec 05, 2023

'Cruel Intentions' TV show is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video

The confirmation of the streaming of the upcoming TV show Cruel Intentions is finally here and fans can't keep calm! "From the '90s cult-classic film to the 18th-century novel from which it was adapted, Cruel Intentions has captivated audiences with a story that transcends time," said Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD originals. Check the details below and the reason behind the show's hype.

Where can you watch the upcoming show 'Cruel Intentions'?

It's official that the first season, comprising eight episodes, will stream on Amazon Prime Video. "We are beyond thrilled to share the next chapter of Cruel Intentions intriguing interplay of deception, wit, and reckoning with Prime customers and couldn't be more appreciative of the commitment, dedication, and talent from this entire team," said Anderson. It's produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television.

Why is the fictional property a hit?

The upcoming show is said to be serving as a TV update to the 1999 cult classic film of the same name. An adaptation of the classic novel Pierre Choderlos de Laclos's Dangerous Liaisons, the teen romantic film followed the bad boy-good girl romance trope. Directed by Roger Kumble, it starred Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, and Selma Blair.

About the upcoming show 'Cruel Intentions'

It is set in an elite Washington DC college "where two ruthless step-siblings will do anything to stay on top of the cutthroat social hierarchy." "After a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Panhellenic system at their school, they'll do whatever is necessary to preserve their power and reputation, even if that means seducing the daughter of the vice president of the US."

Cast of the upcoming 'Cruel Intentions'

The cast will include Sarah Catherine Hook (First Kill), Zac Burgess (Totally Completely Fine), Savannah Lee Smith (Gossip Girl), Sara Silva (American Horror Stories), Khobe Clarke (Firefly Lane, Yellowjackets), John Harlan Kim (The Last Thing He Told Me, 9-1-1), Brooke Lena Johnson (You), and Sean Patrick Thomas (Till). Claire Forlani, Nikki Crawford, Isabella Tagliati, Zeke Goodman, and Jon Tenney are recurring characters.