'Fighter' first look poster: Deepika Padukone is determined and focused

By Aikantik Bag 04:47 pm Dec 05, 202304:47 pm

'Fighter' releases on January 25, 2024

Fighter is one of the most anticipated films of 2024 as it marks the reunion of Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand after War. As the makers are gearing up for the January 25, 2024 release, they recently unveiled the character poster of Roshan. Now, they have shared the first-look poster of Deepika Padukone. The poster showcases her as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, nicknamed Minni featuring her in uniform and stylish round sunglasses.

More about the film

In the previous poster, Roshan was introduced as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, also known as Patty. The cast includes Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and Talat Aziz, among others. The music is helmed by Vishal-Sheykhar. This film will mark the first collaboration between Padukone and Roshan. The project is bankrolled by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures.

