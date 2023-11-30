Box office collection: 'Tiger 3' manages to hold the fort

Salman Khan is a quintessential superstar of the '90s and over the years, he has carved his niche. His recently released actioner Tiger 3 was a highly anticipated film of 2023 and the movie has not been able to deliver as per expectations. The film is a commercial success and is currently marching toward the Rs. 500 crore mark globally.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Maneesh Sharma directorial earned Rs. 2 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 278.05 crore in India. The slight dip in the collection is due to mixed reviews and lukewarm word of mouth. The cast includes Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, among others. Shah Rukh Khan appears in a cameo.

