'Bigg Boss 17': Charting Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's tumultuous relationship

By Isha Sharma 04:20 pm Nov 13, 202304:20 pm

Vicky Jain-Ankita Lokhande's relationship is a central point of 'BB 17'

Businessman Vicky Jain has emerged as one of the most strategic and intelligent contestants of Bigg Boss 17. While his claim to nationwide fame is his marriage to actor Ankita Lokhande, he has even surpassed her in terms of visibility and participation in the house. However, their marital relationship has taken a hit several times in BB 17. Here's how.

What is the problem driving a wedge between them?

To summarize, Lokhande has had several emotional breakdowns in the game show, talking about how Jain "talks to everyone but her" and "doesn't give her enough time." While it's never uncommon for couples to fight during reality shows, here, Jain is often seen walking away without even giving her a hug or comforting her, which, resultantly, increases the audience's sympathy for her.

Their fight will reach new heights in Monday's episode

In the promo for the Monday episode, it's shown that their fight will reach its pinnacle as Jain will be shifted to the Dimaag (brain) room, from the Dil (heart) one, where the couple lived so far. While Lokhande is heartbroken, Jain seemingly will be unaffected. She says, "Go away. You don't have to come to talk. You are such a selfish idiot."

'You were always cunning...You used me'

Lokhande continues, "Dimaag kharab ho gayyi hai sach me tere saath reh kar. Bhool ja ke hum shaadi shuda hai. Tujhe akele khelna tha akele khel. Tu aisa hi tha humesha se, shaatir. Tune mujhe use kiya (I have lost it while staying with you. Forget that we're married. You wanted to play independently, do it. You were always cunning...You used me.")

What does the house think of them?

Lokhande-Jain's relationship has caught the attention of the housemates, though most stay away from interfering in their personal matters. However, in the middle of a heated debate, Aishwarya Sharma once shouted at Jain, "Apni shaadi ke thikaane nahi hain (You don't know the state of your own marriage). Host Salman Khan has also warned Jain about his cold attitude toward his wife.

These are the central issues infesting their relationship

The central point of conflict between the two seems to be that they're different people and though they have been married since 2021, their differences have become apparent now, threatening to tear apart their relationship. While Lokhande wants to sit with Jain for extended periods, he prefers to spend this time with others; while she seems more romantic, he is a lot more pragmatic.

Here's what she had said about him earlier

Lokhande confided in co-contestant and rapper-comedian Munawar Faruqui about their differences, saying "[Vicky] is like an insect...like a lice that gives one a lot of pain. I will throw him out." She added that he can go on and on about any topic, she dreads fights with him at their home, and she gets "tired" of the scuffles sometimes.