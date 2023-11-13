Box office buzz: 'Tiger 3' set for record-breaking Monday collection

By Aikantik Bag 04:10 pm Nov 13, 2023

'Tiger 3' box office prediction

Salman Khan is a massive crowd-puller and there are no arguments about it. His recently released actioner Tiger 3 has been roaring loud at the box office and is on a money-minting spree. After a stupendous opening on Sunday, the Maneesh Sharma directorial is set to gain more on Monday. The early box office buzz looks quite exciting.

Excitement is at an all-time high

As per Himesh Mankad, the national multiplex chains (PVR INOX and Cinepolis) earned around Rs. 12.75 crore on Monday till 1:30pm. Interestingly, on Sunday 12:30pm, the film earned around Rs. 10.85 crore. Hence, trade analysts are expecting a bumper rise in collection. The movie stars Emraan Hashmi and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles. It is the fifth installment of the YRF Spy Universe.

