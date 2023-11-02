Box office collection: 'Leo' holds the fort quite strong

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office collection: 'Leo' holds the fort quite strong

By Aikantik Bag 10:36 am Nov 02, 202310:36 am

'Leo' box office collection

Thalapathy Vijay is the epitome of superstardom in Tamil cinema. The actor is known for delivering blockbusters and his recent release Leo is no exception. Vijay's entry into Lokesh Cinematic Universe has been one of the most anticipated things so far and fans have gone gaga. The film has surpassed the Rs. 300 crore mark with ease in India.

2/3

Aiming for the Rs. 350 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial earned Rs. 3.5 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 314.9 crore in India. The film is showing great hold and aims to maximize its collection on the weekend. The cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Mysskin, Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Anand, and Mansoor Ali Khan, among others.

3/3

Twitter Post