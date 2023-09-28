Box office prediction: 'Chandramukhi 2' will dominate South Indian belts

'Chandramukhi 2' was released on Thursday

Chandramukhi was a cult Tamil film starring Rajinikanth. The movie was remade in almost all languages and was equally successful. Now the makers are here with the second part, Chandramukhi 2 which was released on Thursday. The Tamil film will also be released in Hindi as a dubbed version. As of Wednesday, the advance booking collection looked quite promising.

Aiming for a great kickstart

As per Koimoi, the P Vasu directorial sold over one lakh tickets, grossing over Rs. 1.4 crore. This trend is a required boost for the film. In the northern belt, it is pitted against The Vaccine War and Fukrey 3. The sequel is headlined by Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence. The music is helmed by Academy Award-winner MM Keeravani.

