Ajith Kumar's 'Vidaa Muyarchi' filming to start in Abu Dhabi

Written by Aikantik Bag September 26, 2023 | 11:38 am 1 min read

'Vidaa Muyarchi' is set to go on floors on October 4

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar delivered a massive blockbuster with Thunivu. Now the actor's highly anticipated film, Vidaa Muyarchi, is set to go on floors on October 4 in Abu Dhabi. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni and produced by Lyca Productions, the film has been generating buzz for quite some time, with fans eagerly awaiting its release.

Excitement is quite high

Vidaa Muyarchi also features Trisha Krishnan and Huma Qureshi as the female leads. The film marks the fifth collaboration between Ajith and Krishnan, who have previously worked together in Ji, Kireedam, Mankatha, and Yennai Arindhaal. Reportedly, Sanjay Dutt has been offered a pivotal role. An official announcement regarding the cast is still awaited. The film's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and the movie is slated to be filmed in various exotic locations across Asia.

