'Valimai' trailer: Ajith Kumar's swag is off the charts

Aishwarya Ragupati Twitter Dec 30, 2021, 07:01 pm 3 min read

This is the year of Ajith Kumar, for sure! After keeping fans wondering for about two years, makers of Valimai, directed by H Vinoth, have released the trailer and all we can say is the wait was worth it. The adrenaline pumping video, rich in goosebumps inducing elements, prove that the trailer has lived up to the buzz that was built, and how!

Observation Electrifying trailer amps up hype over the cop drama

The trailer of Valimai has (abundant) AK's swagger and a power-packed performance by Kartikeya Gummakonda (main antagonist). Ajith plays the role of a cop. He comes across as someone you don't want to mess with. Other actors including Huma Qureshi make brief blink-and-miss appearances. The 3:05-minute-long trailer is full of action sequences and stunning bike stunts. Valimai is slated for Pongal release (January 13).

Information Visual effects, bike stunts give the film a massy touch

The extravagant visual effects employed in the film, especially during the action sequences, kept us hooked to the screen. After Gummakonda's introduction, the series of top-notch bike stunts left us stunned. Yuvan Shankar Raja's enthralling background music makes the trailer all the more engaging.

Importance Fans took the internet by storm after trailer launch news

Screenshot from the trailer/YouTube

It goes without saying that fans of the megastar are on cloud nine right now! Even before any official announcement was made about Valimai's trailer, they went gaga just with the buzz around it. When producer Boney Kapoor made the news official on Thursday, internet was officially set on fire. To note, AK's previous film Viswasam's trailer was also released on December 30, 2018.

Information 'Valimai' is the second-most tweeted movie of 2021

Understandably, this film will be different from AK's previous two movies— Nerkonda Paarvai, and Viswasam. To note, Nerkonda Paarvai was also directed by Vinoth and backed by Kapoor. Now, Valimai already holds the record of being the second most-tweeted film of the year, first being Vijay's Master, and everything related to the film has smashed records. We are waiting one from the trailer now.

Update Raja has also composed the music for the film

Before this, makers had released the film's Whistle Theme. A video of the film's making was also dropped recently featuring AK performing a bike stunt, his injury, and him resuming the same stunt after recovery. Both of these alongside the film's first single Mother Song scorched the online space. Raja has also scored the film's music, while Zee Studios is the other producer.