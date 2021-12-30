Entertainment Vomit, diamond-studded toilet: 5 strange/creepy things celebrities gifted each other

Nilesh Rao Mail Dec 30, 2021, 06:36 pm 3 min read

Check out these weird and wacky gift items by Hollywood celebrities

Like us, Hollywood celebrities too love gifting but since they are rich, they can spend a fortune of their wealth in giving strange and creepy things to their colleagues, friends, partners, and family members. For them, gifting each other expensive and weird stuff like an island (!), or a diamond toilet seat, is no big deal. Let us explore the top 5.

Number 1 Lady Gaga gifted her vomit to Ryan Murphy

No, this isn't a joke, it actually happened. In 2015, as a proof to show her nervousness, Lady Gaga gifted her American Horror Story boss, Ryan Murphy, a Ziploc bag full of her vomit, which she threw up "in my Rolls Royce." "I brought it for Ryan Murphy. Ryan was like, 'Oh you think you can disgust me? You can't,'" she had said.

Number 2 Angeline Jolie, Billy Bob Thornton gifted each other blood vials

Before Angelina Jolie's marriage to Brad Pitt, she was married to Billy Bob Thornton. They showed their love for each other in a rather unusual way. The actors gifted one another their respective vials of blood that they wore in necklaces! "It was kind of a sweet gesture. I thought it was kind of romantic!" Jolie had explained then. They separated after three years.

Number 3 Ben Affleck gifted a glittering diamond studded toilet to JLO

Ben Affleck is back with his previous girlfriend, singer Jennifer Lopez, leaving Bennifer fans beyond elated. Way back in 2003, when they were dating for the first time, he had reportedly gifted her a $1,05,000-worth western-style commode that was studded with pearls, diamonds, sapphires, and rubies. These gems were embedded in the plastic so that they don't prick a person. This counts as thoughtful?

Number 4 Justin Bieber emptied LA Staples center for Selena Gomez

Almost a year after Justin Bieber started dating fellow singer Selena Gomez, he went extravagant with his display of love for her. He cleared out the LA Staples Center to have dinner and watch Titanic with her. Reportedly, the stadium, which can accommodate over 20,000 people, was empty, with just a table for two in the center for them. And, it was all free!

Number 5 Kanye West gifted Kim Kardashian her late dad's hologram

On the occasion of Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday, estranged husband Kanye West had presented her a hologram of her dead father, Robert Kardashian. It reportedly cost West around $1,00,000-4,00,000. "For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime," she had tweeted, describing it as "so lifelike" and "a special surprise from heaven." Sorry lady, but we feel it's creepy!