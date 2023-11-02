Best shows on Apple TV+ to binge-watch

By Namrata Ganguly

Best Apple TV+ shows to binge-watch, IMDb-rated

Amid the ever-expanding landscape of OTT content, Apple TV+ has emerged as a formidable contender, offering a captivating array of original content that has left audiences around the world craving for more. From gripping dramas to imaginative comedies and thrillers, Apple TV+ has come up with some of the most unique top-notch entertainment. Get ready for your next binge-watch!

'Drops of God' (2023)

An adaptation of the Japanese manga series, Drops of God combines wine appreciation with a thrilling narrative. It follows the quest of a talented wine taster to inherit her late father's legacy by identifying and tasting 13 priceless wines. Along the way, she encounters challenges, rivals, and the mysteries of the wine world. The eight-part series is shot in France, Japan, and Italy.

'Lessons in Chemistry' (2023)

Set in the 1950s, the drama miniseries Lessons in Chemistry stars Brie Larson as Elizabeth Zott, a brilliant scientist. Denied her dream job due to gender bias, she turns to television to teach chemistry while navigating the societal norms of the era. It explores themes of women's empowerment, determination, and the pursuit of scientific excellence in a world not yet ready to accept it.

'Acapulco' (2021- )

The Spanish-English comedy series Acapulco combines humor, nostalgia, and vibrant storytelling. Set in the 1980s, it follows the adventures of a young Mexican man (Eugenio Derbez), who works as a hotel's acrobat while secretly dreaming of becoming a successful entertainer. With a backdrop of the stunning Acapulco, this series offers a heartwarming and humorous journey of dreams, love, and ambition in a picturesque setting.

'Bad Sisters' (2022- )

Based on the Flemish series Clan, the English-Irish black comedy series Bad Sisters delves into the complex dynamics of a close-knit group of sisters who must confront their troubled past when a family secret resurfaces. With powerful performances and a gripping narrative, it explores themes of loyalty, betrayal, and the enduring bonds of sisterhood as they navigate their intertwined lives.

'Silo' (2023- )

The sci-fi dystopian series Silo is based on Hugh Howey's namesake series of novels. It follows a talented intelligence officer who is tasked with dismantling a clandestine terrorist network. As the plot unfolds, it delves deep into the complexities of espionage, trust, and the blurred lines of morality. It's a journey into the world of covert operations and the price of protecting national security.