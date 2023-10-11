Sumeet Vyas-Nidhi Singh's 'Permanent Roommates' S03 release date out

Sumeet Vyas-Nidhi Singh's 'Permanent Roommates' S03 release date out

'Permanent Roommates' S03 premieres on October 18

Knock knock? Who's there? The brand new season of Permanent Roommates is here! The series is touted to be India's first web series and its makers, The Viral Fever is considered to be a pioneer. Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh are returning for the much-awaited third season and it will be premiering on the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video on October 18.

Cast and crew of the series

The makers shared a poster from the upcoming romantic comedy series and it features the protagonists being lovey-dovey with each other. The cast includes Sheeba Chaddha, Shishir Sharma, and Anandeshwar Dwivedi, among others. The show is created by Arunabh Kumar, whereas it is penned by Biswapati Sarkar. The project is helmed by Sameer Saxena and Deepak Kumar Mishra.

