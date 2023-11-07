Box office collection: '12th Fail' passes the second Monday test

Vikrant Massey has carved his niche in Bollywood with stellar work. His recent release 12th Fail is set to become a sleeper hit at the box office. The social drama started slow but geared up its collection in the subsequent days. The film's gradual momentum due to positive word of mouth also benefitted it on the commercial front.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial earned Rs. 1.45 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 23 crore in India. The film received rave reviews from critics and it revolves around UPSC aspirants and their struggle. The cast includes Medha Shankar, Sukumar Tudu, Suraj Naagar, Sanjay Bishnoi, Anant V Joshi, and Harish Khanna, among others.

